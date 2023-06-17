COMMITMENT: 2024 K Michael Salgado-Medina picks the Wildcats

Matt Moreno
Senior Editor
Staff
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 24,152
-
- 10,182
-
- 113
Arizona has added a kicker to its commitment list for the 2024 class. Mission Viejo, California standout Michael Salgado-Medina is headed to UA continuing a strong pipeline with the top Southern California high school program. Salgado-Medina is widely considered to be one of the top kickers in the class, and Chris Sailer currently has him ranked 13th overall and a five-star recruit in his rankings system. That is equivalent to being a "FBS Power 5 Freshman Year Starter, Scholarship Pick" in his system of rankings. He's a big body at 6-foot-3 and also has the ability to punt as well.
The staff at Kohl's Kicking has him ranked No. 15 overall.
The Wildcats always want to have a scholarship kicker on the roster, and the staff likes what Salgado-Medina brings to the table.