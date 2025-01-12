Arizona TE coach Matt Adkins is out

It has been reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel that Arizona tight end coach/passing game coordinator Matt Adkins has been dismissed and will not be returning for the 2025 season. Adkins came with coach Brent Brennan from San Jose State and signed a two-year deal with the program meaning he will be owed $375,000 for the upcoming season.



During the underwhelming 2024 season, Adkins took over play calling duties after a slow start from the offense under former offensive coordinator Dino Babers. The offense didn't really improve and seemed to get worse as the year went along.



With the hiring of new OC Seth Doege, it isn't surprising that there would be offensive staff changes and this is the first change with Doege at the helm of the offense. I would expect a coach to come in with a strong Texas influence with connections to the Mike Leach coaching tree.