PFF Breakdown: Week 1 (vs. New Mexico)

OFFENSE

WR Tetairoa McMillan - 94.2 (47 snaps) QB Noah Fifita - 91.5 (57 snaps) RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt - 86.0 (24 snaps) OL Rhino Tapa'atoutai - 76.5 (40 snaps) OL Leif Magnuson - 73.3 (35 snaps)

WR Tetairoa McMillan - 93.4 (passing game/receiving) QB Noah Fifita - 91.0 (passing) OL Alex Doost - 89.5 (pass blocking) OL Rhino Tapa'atoutai - 89.2 (pass blocking) OL Leif Magnuson - 85.3 (pass blocking)

QB Noah Fifita - 57 OL Wendell Moe - 57 OL Jonah Savaiinaea - 57 OL Josh Baker - 53 WR Tetairoa McMillan - 47 TE Keyan Burnett - 42 OL Rhino Tapa'atoutai - 40 OL Leif Magnuson - 35 WR Montana Lemonious-Craig - 32 RB Quali Conley - 28 TE Sam Olson - 24 RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt OL Ryan Stewart - 22 WR Jeremiah Patterson - 21 OL Matthew Lado - 18 TE Roberto Miranda - 18 WR Malachi Riley - 18 WR Chris Hunter - 9 OL Alex Doost - 7 FB Kayden Luke - 6 RB Rayshon Luke - 4 WR Reymello Murphy - 4 OL Grayson Stovall - 4 WR Devin Hyatt - 2 OL Shancco Matautia - 1 TE Tyler Powell - 1 RB Kedrick Reescano - 1

DEFENSE

CB Emmanuel Karnley - 89.0 (8 snaps) LB Kamuela Ka'aihue - 82.5 (6 snaps) DB Genesis Smith - 76.6 (56 snaps) DE Sterling Lane II - 70.8 (16 snaps) DE Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei - 69.4 (56 snaps)

CB Emmanuel Karnley - 86.8 (coverage) DB Dalton Johnson - 85.3 (tackling) LB Kamuela Ka'aihue - 82.5 (coverage) DB Genesis Smith - 81.8 (coverage) DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew - 80.6 (tackling)

LB Taye Brown - 83 LB Jacob Manu - 78 DB Treydan Stukes - 78 CB Tacario Davis - 74 CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew - 70 DB Dalton Johnson - 70 DE Tre Smith - 59 DB Genesis Smith - 56 De Ta'itai Uiagalelei - 56 DB Gunner Maldonado - 45 DL Chubba Maae - 38 DL Isaiah Johnson - 27 DL Kevon Darton - 24 DL Stanley Ta'ufo'ou - 24 DE Chase Kennedy - 23 DL Keanu Mailoto - 21 DE Lance Keneley - 17 DE Sterling Lane II - 16 DE Cyrus Durham - 11 DE Dominic Lolesio - 11 DL Julian Savaiinaea - 9 CB Emmanuel Karnley - 8 CB Jai'Ayviauynn Celestine - 6 DB Owen Goss - 6 LB Kamuela Ka'aihue - 6 DB Jack Luttrell - 6 CB Demetrius Freeney - 2

NOTES

This season we'll again assess where things stand after each game when it comes to PFF and the grades its hands out as a service. Tetairoa McMillan has been collecting awards, so it is no surprise that he tops the list after his career day against the Lobos. Here's the full rundown of this week's final grades now that PFF has settled on them midweek.- I'll star with the overall numbers, and Arizona finished up with the 33rd-best score in Week 1 and fourth-best in the Big 12. Unsurprisingly, it was the offensive grade that carried the Wildcats this week with a 90.0 in that category, which was good enough for seventh among all FBS teams. UA's passing grade of 90.9 put it in a tie for eighth with Tulsa and Tulane. Defensively, the Wildcats did not grade out well with the best grade coming in the run defense category, a 68.7.- Tackling was an issue for the Wildcats in Week 1 with PFF crediting UA's defense with 15 missed tackles against UNM. It did get 22 total pressures on the quarterback with 18 hurries.- On the offensive side, Arizona had eight players receive an overall grade of at least 70.0 including three with at least an 85.0. Outside of Tetairoa McMillan and Noah Fifita, running back Rayshon Luke had the best grade in the passing game category with a 77.0 in four snaps played. Receiver Chris Hunter (9 snaps) and running back Quali Conley (28 snaps) also scored above 70.0 in that category.- The offensive line did a good job in pass protection according to PFF. The Wildcats finished No. 15 overall in Week 1 with an 84.9 as a group, and there were four players who earned a grade above 83.0 in the category. That group was led by offensive lineman Alex Doost, who secured an 89.5 during his 7 plays on the field. Fellow offensive linemen Rhino Tapa'atoutai (89.2) and Leif Magnuson (85.3) also scored high in that area. Conley (83.9) rounded out that group while fellow running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt received a commendable 78.5 for his ability to help keep the pocket clean.- Croskey-Merritt was the highest-graded runner with an 83.9 in the running game category. The Wildcats had four players finish with a grade above 70.0 in the run blocking category led by receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig's 79.8. Fullback Kayden Luke (73.8), and offensive linemen Ryan Stewart (71.9) and Magnuson (71.6) rounded out that group.- NOW, we can talk about McMillan and his record performance. The UA star topped PFF's receiver list this week as he graded out higher than anyone else at his position with a 94.2. Tre Harris from Ole Miss was the second player on that list. Luke Grimm from Kansas was the closest Big 12 player with a 91.1 overall. It wasn't just that he had the stats, McMillan also scored within the top five in the drops category with an 80.9 to go along with his No. 1 receiving grade of 93.4.- Fifita's passing performance was stellar as well, and it landed him at No. 8 among all FBS quarterbacks with a 91.5 grade from PFF. That was tops in the Big 12 for the week. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was the next-closest Big 12 player on the list with a 90.7 at No. 13 overall.