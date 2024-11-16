GAME THREAD: No. 9 Arizona at Wisconsin

After starting the season 2-0, No. 9 Arizona has its first big test tonight taking on Wisconsin on the road.



The Wildcats defeated Wisconsin 98-73 last season at McKale Center last season. They now head to Madison tonight for what is expected to be a tough road test. The Badgers are 3-0 on the season, but this will be their first big test of the season as well.



Wisconsin has five players in double figures, led by senior guard John Tonje averaging 17.7 points on the season. Senior G Max Klesmit is averaging 16 points and an impressive three steals per game as well so far early on.



We will see how the rotation looks under Tommy Lloyd in the first big test of the season for Arizona after a lot of different players saw the court in the first two games of the season.



Join the conversation during the game below!



GAME INFO​ Who: Arizona (2-0) vs. Wisconsin (3-0) (Wisconsin last game won 87-56 against Appalachian State)

When: 7 p.m. (MST)

Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wis.

TV: Peacock

Odds: Arizona (-3.5) O/U (152.5)

All-time series: Wisconsin leads 5-3 (Arizona won the last meeting 98-73 in Tucson last season against the Badgers)