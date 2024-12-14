ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. No. 24 UCLA

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Senior Editor
Staff
Aug 8, 2011
24,266
10,266
113
Tucson, AZ
arizona.rivals.com
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (4-4) vs. UCLA (8-1) (UCLA's last game won 73-71 against Oregon)
When: 1 p.m. (MST)
Where: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Ariz.
TV: ESPN2
Odds: Arizona -4.5; O/U 145.5
All-time series: UCLA leads 63-50 (last meeting: Arizona won 88-65 on March 7, 2024)

Arizona is back in action today to continue an old Pac-10/12 rivalry as the Wildcats take on UCLA up in Phoenix. It is a key game for Tommy Lloyd's squad which is hoping to avoid falling below .500 while the Bruins come into the matchup as a new top-25 team this week. Troy will be at Footprint Center for the matchup and we'll have you covered. Join the conversation and follow along for updates later today when the game tips off.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ari Koslow

GAME THREAD: No. 24 Arizona vs. Davidson

Replies
3
Views
193
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
Troy Hutchison
Troy Hutchison
Troy Hutchison

GAME THREAD: No. 17 Arizona vs. No. 12 Duke

Replies
14
Views
1K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
Full Cat
F
Troy Hutchison

GAME THREAD: No. 24 Arizona vs. West Virginia

Replies
7
Views
283
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
Troy Hutchison

Arizona-UCLA rivalry

Replies
2
Views
1K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Troy Hutchison

GAME THREAD: No. 10 Arizona vs. Canisius

Replies
23
Views
642
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
Troy Hutchison
Troy Hutchison
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back