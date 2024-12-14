GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. No. 24 UCLA

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (4-4) vs. UCLA (8-1) (UCLA's last game won 73-71 against Oregon)

When: 1 p.m. (MST)

Where: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Ariz.

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Arizona -4.5; O/U 145.5

All-time series: UCLA leads 63-50 (last meeting: Arizona won 88-65 on March 7, 2024)



Arizona is back in action today to continue an old Pac-10/12 rivalry as the Wildcats take on UCLA up in Phoenix. It is a key game for Tommy Lloyd's squad which is hoping to avoid falling below .500 while the Bruins come into the matchup as a new top-25 team this week. Troy will be at Footprint Center for the matchup and we'll have you covered. Join the conversation and follow along for updates later today when the game tips off.