ADVERTISEMENT

COMMITMENT: Arizona adds 2025 California QB Dash Beierly

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Senior Editor
Staff
Aug 8, 2011
24,094
10,120
113
Tucson, AZ
arizona.rivals.com



Arizona has landed a commitment from 2025 quarterback Dash Beierly from Chaparral HS in Temecula, California. The Wildcats moved in early with the high three-star prospect and has already earned offers from schools such as Miami, Washington, Utah, Oregon State, Minnesota, Purdue and Pittsburgh among many others. He's made multiple trips to Arizona and has been a priority target for the staff in the class. He was impressive in his junior season finishing with nearly 2,000 yards through the air and just over 550 on the ground this year.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Troy Hutchison

Three-star WR Bryce Lewis decommit from 2025 class

Replies
4
Views
612
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Troy Hutchison
Troy Hutchison
Matt Moreno

2025 TE Kellan Ford commits to Arizona over UW, ASU and others

Replies
0
Views
2K
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Troy Hutchison

Weekend visitors list for Arizona

Replies
0
Views
432
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Troy Hutchison
Troy Hutchison
Adam Gorney

More from Dash Beierly on his commitment..

Replies
5
Views
226
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
B-win
B-win
Matt Moreno

Latest: Top-50 2025 wing Hudson Greer talks Arizona

Replies
0
Views
270
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today