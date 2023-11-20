COMMITMENT: Arizona adds 2025 California QB Dash Beierly

Matt Moreno
Arizona has landed a commitment from 2025 quarterback Dash Beierly from Chaparral HS in Temecula, California. The Wildcats moved in early with the high three-star prospect and has already earned offers from schools such as Miami, Washington, Utah, Oregon State, Minnesota, Purdue and Pittsburgh among many others. He's made multiple trips to Arizona and has been a priority target for the staff in the class. He was impressive in his junior season finishing with nearly 2,000 yards through the air and just over 550 on the ground this year.