Transfer Update

Arizona guard KJ Lewis has entered the transfer portal. This past season, Lewis had his highs and lows and found himself as an energy guy and defensive master mind off the bench for Tommy Lloyd.



Lewis averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists while shooting 42% from the field. He struggled from the 3-point line connecting on 19% of his 69 attempts. That was a 16% decrease from the previous seasons.



Coming out of high school, Lewis was recruited by Texas Tech, Houston, Baylor and SMU before picking Arizona.



I expect Lewis to gain interest from Houston, Texas Tech, UCLA and Baylor. There is a high chance Arizona will face him one, or twice next season if he is of high interest from those schools.