Tacario Davis named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist

Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis is one of 15 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the top defensive back in college football. The award group announced its semifinalists Tuesday, and Davis is one of just two players from the Big 12 on the list alongside Colorado's Travis Hunter. Davis is tied with Emmanuel Karnley for the team lead with five pass breakups this season, all of which came in the Utah game. He also has 29 tackles to lead the cornerback unit in that category plus a tackle for loss.

The three finalists for the award will be revealed on Nov. 26.

Here's the rest of the group:

Jahdae Barron, Texas, Sr.
Jalen Catalon, UNLV , Sr.
Caleb Downs, Ohio State, So.
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina, Jr.
Travis Hunter, Colorado, Jr.
Will Johnson, Michigan, Jr.
Rayuan Lane III, Navy, Sr.
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, So.
Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon, Sr.
Xavier Scott, Illinois, Jr.
Terrence Spence, James Madison, Sr.
Malaki Starks, Georgia, Jr.
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame, Gr. Sr.
Nohl Williams, California, Sr.
 
