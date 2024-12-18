ADVERTISEMENT

Stanford transfer CB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos commits to Arizona

Matt Moreno

Stanford sophomore cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos has committed to Arizona. The Los Angeles native made 5 starts and played in 21 games over two seasons with the Cardinal. A former four-star recruit from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, the Wildcats were one of the schools involved in pursuing the 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back out of high school in the 2023 class. He visited Tucson a couple times early in his recruitment.

Now, he'll come to UA as an experienced player with 40 total tackles in his career to go with a couple sacks and a couple forced fumbles. He had a couple standout performances in back-to-back weeks against Notre Dame and SMU with a combined 15 tackles plus a sack and forced fumble in those two contests.
 
