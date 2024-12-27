ADVERTISEMENT

Montana OLB Riley Wilson commits to Arizona

Montana linebacker Riley Wilson has committed to Arizona tonight. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher from Texas has collected 131 tackles plus 9 sacks over the last two seasons with the Grizzlies. The Prosper, Texas native began his career at Hawaii and spent three years there before moving on to play at Montana ahead of the 2023 season. He had the Covid year and then also used his redshirt season on top of that, so he'll have one year of eligibility with the Wildcats.




Updated list of Arizona transfer additions

- LB Riley Wilson (Montana)
- TE/WR Cameron Barmore (Mercyhurst)
- WR Tre Spivey (Kansas State) ... unannounced
- OL Ka'ena DeCambra (Hawaii)
- OL Tristan Bounds (Michigan)
- LB Blake Gotcher (Northwestern State)
- RB Ismail Mahdi (Texas State)
- DL Deshawn McKnight (UT Martin)
- OL Jordan Brown (Georgia Tech)
- OL Ty Buchanan (Texas Tech)
- WR Kris Hutson (Washington State)
- DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (Stanford)
- DB Jay'Vion Cole (Texas)
- DB Michael Dansby (San Jose State)
- DL Chancellor Owens (Northwestern State)
- WR Luke Wysong (New Mexico)
 
