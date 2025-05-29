Early KO times announced by Big 12





A few early kickoff times have been announced by the Big 12 today giving a glimpse into the 2025 season for the Wildcats. As expected for UA by now, there are going to again be plenty of evening kickoffs for Arizona, especially early in the season, and the first few kickoff times reflect that annual trend.



The season opener against Hawaii will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MST and will be televised by HBO Max and TNT. The 2025 season will be the first of a new media deal for the Big 12 that will now include select games being streamed/televised by TNT Sports. It won't take long for the Wildcats to see the new platform broadcast one of its games as the matchup with the Rainbow Warriors will take place on the network.



The Sept. 6 (Week 2) matchup with Weber State will kick off at 7 p.m. MST and be available for streaming on ESPN+.



In Week 3, the Wildcats will wrap up their nonconference agreement with Kansas State as the two teams meet up in Tucson after squaring off last season in Manhattan. Kickoff for that contest will take place at 6 p.m. MST and FOX will carry the matchup nationally.



The rest of Arizona's kickoff times and TV designations will be announced during the season in either a 12 or 6-day window.



The Wildcats are heading into their second season under Brent Brennan and are looking to build from a disappointing 4-8 season. Brennan and his staff have retooled the roster with a number new pieces but return starting quarterback Noah Fifita. A new offense under Seth Doege could bring a spark that was missing for UA last season on that side of the ball, and team will get some early opportunities to showcase the changes made this offseason.