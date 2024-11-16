ADVERTISEMENT

COMMITMENT: Texas LB Myron Robinson picks Arizona

Troy Hutchison

Staff Writer
Aug 6, 2021
After the Wildcats 27-3 win over Houston to snap a five-game losing streak, Arizona's momentum has carried over the Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, San Antonio prospect (ATH) Myron Robinson announced on Twitter (X) that he has chosen to commit to Arizona. He is picking the Wildcats over offers from Washington State, Boston College and San Diego State among others.

 
