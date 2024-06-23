Chandler-Hamilton ATH Dajon Hinton flips from ASU to UA

Matt Moreno
- Aug 8, 2011
Arizona has landed a commitment from 2025 in-state athlete Dajon Hinton today following an official visit with the Wildcats. Hinton, who has his roots back in Tucson, had been committed to Arizona State since April. The Chandler-Hamilton rising senior plays on both sides of the ball but is expected to play in the secondary for the Wildcats and Chip Viney.
Dajon Hinton on Hudl
Watch Dajon Hinton's videos and highlights on Hudl. More info: Hamilton High School - Boys Varsity Football / WR, C / Chandler, AZ
www.hudl.com