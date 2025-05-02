ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona signs 6-11 international forward Mabil Mawut

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Senior Editor
Staff
Aug 8, 2011
24,325
10,313
113
Tucson, AZ
arizona.rivals.com


Arizona has announced the signing of 2025 forward Mabil Mawut today. The South Sudan native played at Our Saviour Lutheran in New York and built a strong profile for college programs. He'll need to develop but is a nice piece for Tommy Lloyd and the staff to add at this point in the cycle. He's got a nice face-up game and should be able to eventually get better in the post as he moves ahead in his career with the Wildcats. His commitment to the Wildcats comes on the heels of another recent international addition of Sidi Gueye.

UA has now signed six recruits for the upcoming season highlighted by five-star prospects Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode plus Bryce James. Harvard transfer also joined the Wildcats this spring as the staff builds out the roster for the fall.

 
  • Like
Reactions: hmuir
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

ADO returning to Arizona

Replies
0
Views
479
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Troy Hutchison

COMMITMENT: Arizona basketball lands high-level international prospect

Replies
2
Views
201
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
B-win
B-win
Matt Moreno

Five-star Brayden Burries commits to Arizona

Replies
3
Views
454
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
Matt Moreno

Alijah Arenas off the board to USC

Replies
1
Views
1K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
Matt Moreno

Harvard guard Evan Nelson returning home to Tucson to finish his career at Arizona

Replies
0
Views
361
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back