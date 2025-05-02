Arizona signs 6-11 international forward Mabil Mawut





Arizona has announced the signing of 2025 forward Mabil Mawut today. The South Sudan native played at Our Saviour Lutheran in New York and built a strong profile for college programs. He'll need to develop but is a nice piece for Tommy Lloyd and the staff to add at this point in the cycle. He's got a nice face-up game and should be able to eventually get better in the post as he moves ahead in his career with the Wildcats. His commitment to the Wildcats comes on the heels of another recent international addition of Sidi Gueye.



UA has now signed six recruits for the upcoming season highlighted by five-star prospects Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode plus Bryce James. Harvard transfer also joined the Wildcats this spring as the staff builds out the roster for the fall.



