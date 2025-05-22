ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona/SDSU announce December matchup

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Aug 8, 2011
Arizona and San Diego State have announced their neutral court matchup for Dec. 20 at PHX Arena. It will be part of the Hall of Fame Series and will serve as the Phoenix stop of the multi-city event. The Wildcats are also playing in the Las Vegas and Los Angeles stops in games against Florida and UCLA, respectively.

"We are looking forward to playing San Diego State in Phoenix this season as part of the Hall of Fame Series," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. "It is another opportunity for us to play against a great program in a tremendous atmosphere that our program and fans enjoy. Reaching our fans in Phoenix is a priority for us and games like this provide a great avenue to do that."

Stanford and Colorado will square off in the other matchup at the Hall of Fame Series Phoenix event.

UA and SDSU last met in the Maui Invitational back in 2022 with the Wildcats coming out on top 87-70. Arizona holds a sizable lead in the all-time series, 25-7.

The Wildcats are in the midst of putting together a challenging schedule for the upcoming season that includes the matchup against defending champion Florida to open the schedule. Arizona will also travel to Connecticut to face UConn and host Auburn at McKale Center in addition to its nonconference matchups as part of the Hall of Fame Series.
 
Matt Moreno

Arizona announces season opener against Florida

Matt Moreno

Arizona/UCLA announce Hall of Fame Series Rivalry Game for Nov. 14

Troy Hutchison

Arizona 2025 schedule update

Matt Moreno

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. No. 24 UCLA

Ari Koslow

GAME THREAD: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 1 Duke (Sweet 16)

