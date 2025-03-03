Arizona, Nike renew partnership through 2033





Arizona and Nike have renewed their sponsorship deal continuing a longstanding tradition of Nike being the apparel sponsor for the athletic program. Arizona's basketball program has long been one of the flagship teams for Nike, and the new deal will continue that relationship but also provide all the programs on campus with opportunities with the company for gear.



"Our long-term partnership with Nike has been mutually beneficial for decades and this contract extension further enhances the University's ability to support our student-athletes, coaches and staff and elevate the UA brand," UA athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a statement released by the school Monday. "Today's announcement demonstrates a mutual commitment to excellence and would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from our campus partners. This agreement positions Arizona Athletics among the nation's top programs, benefiting from robust corporate partnerships. We are grateful to Nike and its leadership team and we look forward to many more years of a wonderful partnership."



The new deal between Arizona and Nike will begin July 1.



UA adds that the "new deal significantly increases Arizona's annual Nike product allotment, ensuring that every Wildcat student-athlete has access to the most advanced footwear, apparel, and equipment in the industry. Under the terms of the extension, Arizona Athletics will have more flexibility in outfitting its teams and maximizing the impact of Nike's premier offerings."



The original agreement with Nike was made back in 2006 and was extended in 2015 while the deal was set to expire in June.