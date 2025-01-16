ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona hires new TE coach

Troy Hutchison

Aug 6, 2021
Tucson, Arizona
Arizona recently dismissed tight ends coach Matt Adkins after one season. Adkins had a 2-year contract meaning the team will pay him $375,000.

So, with the tight ends coaching job open, new OC Seth Doege had the chance to hire his own tight ends coach.

Thursday afternoon, Doege did just that with Arizona announcing the hiring of tight ends coach Josh Miller, who is already on the recruiting trail for UA.

Miller comes from Marshall where he served as TE coach under Doege.

Before coming to the Wildcats, Miller was hired at Southern Miss but has decided to join the Wildcats' staff.

 
