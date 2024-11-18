ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona falls hard in latest AP Poll

Troy Hutchison

Staff Writer
Aug 6, 2021
Tucson, Arizona
On Monday afternoon, the latest AP Poll was released following the Wildcats 103-88 loss to Wisconsin on the road in the first test of the season for Arizona. In the game, the Badgers shot 48% from the field and got to the foul line 47 times and knocked down 87% from the line. Meanwhile, UA only connected on 70% leaving 12 points off the board.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin guard John Tonje dropped 41 points while going 8 of 14 from the field. Tonje was able to get to the foul line 22 times and hit 21 of those attempts.

Now, once ranked No. 9 nationally, Arizona has fallen eight spots to No. 17 in the AP Poll. The Wildcats will host No. 12 Duke Friday night in McKale Center with a tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN2.

 
