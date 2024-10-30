ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona adds to its 2025 recruiting class

Troy Hutchison

Staff Writer
Aug 6, 2021
Wednesday morning, Arizona received a commitment to its 2025 recruiting class in three-star OT Louis Akpa, who announced his decision on Twitter (X) early in the morning.

Akpa is a 6-foot-6, 266-pound tackle out of San Mateo, Calif., who picked the Wildcats over offers from Cal, BYU, Boise State, Iowa State and Fresno State among others.

Overall, the Wildcats have add five offensive lineman in the class that now sits at No. 36 nationally.


 
