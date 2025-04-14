ADVERTISEMENT

ADO returning to Arizona

Anthony Dell'Orso has announced his return to Arizona for his senior season. The former Campbell University transfer from Australia made 28 starts and appeared in 37 games this season for the Wildcats. He averaged 7.2 points and 1.4 rebounds. ADO was second on the team in 3-point percentage with 50 makes on 121 attempts from behind the arc to check in at 41.3% on the season.

He was fourth in assists with 1.4 per game this season for UA. Dell'Orso is one of five players from this year's team with eligibility remaining alongside guard Jaden Bradley, forwards Carter Bryant and Tobe Awaka and center Mo Krivas. So far, the Wildcats have added Harvard transfer point guard Evan Nelson from the transfer portal along with a star-studded incoming recruiting class that features three five-star recruits including Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries who both announced in favor of Tommy Lloyd's program in recent weeks.

UA lost KJ Lewis (Georgetown) and Henri Veesaar (North Carolina) since the end of the season as transfer portal departures.
 
